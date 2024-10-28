The New York Yankees are down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. After a brutal Game 1 loss and the offense disappearing in Game 2, Aaron Boone knew he needed to make changes. Before the lineup was published on Monday, ESPN's Buster Olney reported one big change. The Yankees are switching from Austin Wells to Jose Trevino at catcher.

“Jose Trevino starts at catcher for the Yankees in Game 3,” Olney reported.

Trevino made the last out of Game 2 pinch-hitting for Wells against a lefty reliever. He has made only one start in this postseason but with the Yankees' offense needing a boost, Boone made a change. The reason Wells was playing was only partially because of his offense. Trevino struggled to control the run game this year while Wells flourished, even throwing out Shohei Ohtani on Saturday.

The Dodgers now have the game plan to put another nail in the Yankees' coffin. If Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Kike Hernandez, Tommy Edman, and other runners can get a jump off Clarke Schmidt, this game could get ugly. Trevino caught 13 runners going and allowed 57 stolen bases. Wells caught 22 runners and allowed 64.

If this is the only change, it might not been enough to beat the Dodgers. Boone and the Yankees must make other moves to kickstart the offense.

Yankees need massive lineup changes

The entire New York Yankees organization runs through Aaron Judge. He is the captain of the team, the highest-paid position player in baseball, and the face of the franchise. He has been brutal this postseason, especially in the World Series. The All-Star is 1-for-9 with six strikeouts through two games. Judge must be moved around the lineup to kickstart the offense against Walker Buehler.

Once a top arm in the league, Buehler has struggled since suffering elbow injuries. He has made two starts in the postseason, thrown nine total innings, and allowed six earned runs. He was solid in his NLCS start against the Mets but only threw four innings. After taxing the Dodgers' bullpen in the first two games, they must get to them early in this game.

Boone has said in the past that he prefers to alternate right-handed and left-handed hitters in his lineup. Gleyber Torres is dominating in the lead-off spot and Juan Soto has been spectacular in the second spot. After that, you would need a righty, which could be Giancarlo Stanton. Anthony Rizzo has been the second-best lefty and could bat fourth. Then Judge would get pitches to hit in the fifth spot.