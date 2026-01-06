The New York Yankees stand out as one of the most intriguing possible landing spots for Bo Bichette, pairing financial strength with positional need and a stylistic fit that could elevate his impact.

New York has been openly searching for a right-handed bat that can make a difference, and Bichette's contact ability and gap power match that goal well. The 27-year-old has reached free agency after a 2025 season in which he hit .311 with solid pop, 18 home runs, and a career average of .294, which speaks for his consistency at the plate.

“They're pretty obsessed with adding a right-handed bat,” said MLB Network Radio's and The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

For the Yankees, positional flexibility could mean Bichette sliding to second base with Anthony Volpe remaining at short, or Bichette taking over at short if the club chooses to shift or move other infield pieces.

New York’s interest is notable because adding Bichette would not only deepen the lineup but also create internal competition with real upside. Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s name has already surfaced in trade discussions, and some evaluators have suggested scenarios in which Chisholm is moved or shifted to third base to make room for Bichette.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Bichette will sign for five years and $150 million, up from his earlier $130 million estimate. Tim Britton of The Athletic sees an even bigger deal at eight years, $212 million, while Jim Bowden predicts seven years, $189 million. MLB Trade Rumors expects an eight-year, $208 million contract, averaging Bichette’s potential offers around seven years and $184 million as teams prepare for negotiations.

The Yankees’ market size, brand appeal, and urgent desire to win now make them a particularly strong option in this pursuit. MLB insiders like Jon Heyman of The New York Post have listed New York among the teams showing real interest, placing the Yankees alongside other big-market clubs like the Dodgers and Cubs.

According to Heyman, the Yankees have checked in on Bo Bichette this winter as a potential free-agent addition and see him as an intriguing option.

“Three previously unreported teams have checked on superstar Bo Bichette: Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs,” Heyman reported.

However, New York may offer a clearer path to everyday playing time and a central role in the lineup. In an offseason where the Yankees have already missed on several targets, such as Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, chasing Bichette presents a rare opportunity to weaken a division rival while reshaping the core of their offense in a single move.