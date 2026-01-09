The New York Yankees fans hoping to see Cody Bellinger re-sign quickly may have to wait. Contract talks have slowed, and reports say the two sides are still far apart even after multiple offers in recent weeks.

Bellinger, the former NL MVP, opted out of his Yankees contract after a strong 2025 season. He is seeking a long-term deal, whereas the Yankees prefer a shorter commitment.

Bellinger does not appear close to a deal. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported that talks have continued, but the sides remain far apart, largely over contract length. Per MLB insider Jon Morosi, Bellinger and the Boras Corporation are seeking six or seven years, while the Yankees prefer a four- or five-year deal.

Bellinger was acquired from the Cubs in December 2024 at a low cost and went on to have an excellent season in New York. He hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and an .813 OPS over 152 games.

It was his highest home run total since 2019. He ranked among the top outfielders in baseball and added value with his defense, speed, and versatility, playing all three outfield spots and first base.

Article Continues Below

The Yankees have reportedly made at least two multi-year offers, with the latest worth more than $30 million per year, according to Kuty. However, Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras, are seeking a longer-lasting deal.

The Yankees are believed to be more comfortable with a four- or five-year contract, which has led to the current stalemate. Team owner Hal Steinbrenner has been cautious about handing out massive deals since Juan Soto left the team.

While talks continue, Bellinger is drawing interest from several other teams, including the Dodgers, Cubs, and Mets. Although the Yankees are also focused on other top targets like Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker, Bellinger remains an important option.

His left-handed power, strong performance in big moments, and good fit alongside Aaron Judge make him appealing to keep, but the ongoing contract gap could lead him to sign elsewhere.