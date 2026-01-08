The New York Yankees were rumored to be one of the teams interested in Edward Cabrera via trade this offseason. However, after the Miami Marlins traded him away to the Chicago Cubs for a haul of prospects, it appears New York may be shifting its attention to Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore.

Reports indicate that the front office is in talks with the Milwaukee Brewers for Peralta and the Washington Nationals about Gore, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. The pivot to these two star starting pitchers comes amidst the growing speculation that the Yankees will not be able to trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

“With a blockbuster swap for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal unlikely, the Yankees have remained engaged with other available options, including talks with the Nationals about left-hander MacKenzie Gore and with the Brewers about right-hander Freddy Peralta.”

Peralta, who is 29 years old, is coming off a 2025 season that was the best in his eight-year career. The Brewers star finished the campaign with a 2.70 ERA (career-best) and 1.075 WHIP while recording 204 strikeouts (career-high) through 176.2 innings pitched. He also led the AL with 17 wins on the season, which is also a career-high for the two-time All-Star.

As for Gore, the 26-year-old hurler hasn't put up numbers quite like Peralta in his first four years in MLB. However, the potential is there, as many believe he can serve as a high-caliber starter in the league. Gore ended the 2025 campaign with a 4.17 ERA and 1.353 WHIP (career-best) while recording 185 strikeouts (career-high) through 159.2 innings pitched.

The Yankees will likely remain hot in the rumor mill in the coming weeks. So, all eyes will be on Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore for now, with speculation buzz humming louder.