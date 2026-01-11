The New York Yankees have been eerily quiet to start the MLB offseason. After bringing in Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Max Fried in recent years, many expected another big offseason from Brian Cashman. But now, the Yankees are expecting to lose Cody Bellinger in free agency, meaning they have to sign Kyle Tucker to replace him.

The reports on Bellinger are that the two sides are not close on a deal. The Yankees do not want to give him the average annual value or length that the outfielder and his agent, Scott Boras, are asking for. Despite a great season in pinstripes, Bellinger's run in The Bronx appears to be over. But if last year was any evidence, the Bombers need a left fielder who is not one of their current prospects.

Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones are coming through the pipeline for the Yankees, but they each have their flaws. Dominguez's rookie year was shaky to say the least, with many defensive defincies costing him playing time down the stretch. Jones struggled with strikeouts at AAA and never broke through to the MLB level in 2025.

The Yankees are running out of time to win a World Series in Aaron Judge's prime. After an MVP season with Bellinger hitting behind him, New York wanted to keep the dynamic duo together. But if they cannot land Bellinger, Tucker is another great option. The problem is that he may be just as expensive.

The Yankees have been trying to stay under the $300 million in total roster spending in recent seasons. If they can get Tucker under contract and be under that threshold, it'll be a great pivot from Bellinger. Once again, the Yankees had a plan going into free agency. And once again, they may have to pivot.

The Yankees need a lefty bat

Judge's best seasons have come with a left-handed hitter protecting him in the lineup. Bellinger served the role in 2025, as Soto did in 2024. Anthony Rizzo was brought in to play that role in 2021 and performed well in 2022. If pitchers are not able to pitch around Judge, he will put together an MVP-caliber season.

Tucker and Bellinger would both fit that role perfectly. No other free agent really fits the role, unless the Yankees tried to use Jazz Chisholm Jr in that capacity in 2026. There would be benefits to that, but putting speed behind Judge, who usually does not steal, would not be the best use of Chisholm.

The tick in Bellinger's column is his defense, which was superb in left field last year. Tucker is a Gold Glove winner, so he should be able to handle the tricky corner in Yankee Stadium. But Bellinger's ability to shift to centerfield and first base makes him an incredibly valuable player.

Bellinger is 18 months older than Tucker and has an injury history from his time with the Cubs. Tucker was hurt in the second half of this season, but was able to return for the postseason. Both players would bring incredible value to the Yankees, so it is all about the salary.

According to FanGraphs, the Yankees have over $30 million to spend on free agents. They need pitchers and may make a trade for a starter that could change their salary. But the outfield is a need that must be addressed. If Bellinger does, in fact, leave and Tucker is too expensive, the options become thin rather quickly.

Michael Conforto is the best option outside of the two former Cubs for a lefty-hitting outfielder. The Yankees cannot go into 2026 with Conforto as their big signing.