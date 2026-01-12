On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams punched their ticket to the divisional round of the playoffs with a narrow road win over the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card round. After Sunday's game, which featured a win by the San Francisco 49ers over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams learned that their next opponent would be the Chicago Bears next Sunday on the road.

Coming out of the Panthers game, there was some concern about quarterback Matthew Stafford, who suffered a reported sprained finger injury in the loss.

However, on Monday, the team got a positive update regarding his status for the game in Chicago.

“Matthew Stafford has a sprain on the index finger. But Sean McVay said he’s good to roll for Sunday’s divisional game against the Bears,” reported Nate Atkins of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Atkins also pointed out that “G Kevin Dotson, TE Terrance Ferguson and CB Josh Wallace should all have a chance to play.”

The Rams will certainly need Stafford against an opportunistic Bears defense that mostly shut down the Green Bay Packers in the second half of their thrilling win on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the Rams' defense will want to put together a more impressive performance than what they were able to display against the lowly Panthers, surrendering 31 points in the narrow win.

In any case, the Bears and Rams are slated to kick off on Sunday from Soldier Field in Chicago, at a time yet to be announced by the NFL.