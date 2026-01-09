The New York Yankees have had a quiet offseason. While the Yankees re-signed Amed Rosario and have also made a number of other smaller moves, New York has yet to land a star free agent or trade acquisition. With a number of injuries in the starting rotation, some fans have been calling for the ball club to add a starter. Gerrit Cole is among the pitchers currently recovering from an injury.

Cole underwent Tommy John surgery in 2025. He's expected to return in May or June of 2026. In addition to Cole, both Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt are also recovering from injuries. While Schmidt likely won't return until closer to the end of the season, Rodon could return in April or May.

At the moment, the Yankees' starting rotation may include the following pitchers to begin the season: Max Fried, Luis Gil, Cam Schlittler and Will Warren. Ryan Yarbrough is an option for the fifth spot, but the Yankees could also turn to a prospect if necessary.

Given the uncertainty of the rotation, some fans have made it clear that they want the team to bring in one of the star pitchers remaining in free agency — with Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen and Ranger Suarez all still unsigned. The Yankees have also been mentioned as a potential trade suitor for Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers or MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals.

However, the Yankees don't have to add a star pitcher. Cole, the 2023 American League Cy Young winner, is expected to join the team in the first half of the season barring any setbacks. Rodon, who is an All-Star caliber starter, will also join the rotation early in the year.

The Yankees' focus should be on adding offense.

What Yankees must add before 2026 season

Building a star-studded rotation is not a bad idea. The Yankees have been less willing to spend in free agency in recent years than in the past, though. With Cole and Rodon likely to return within the first few months of the season, New York doesn't have to go and sign an ace-caliber starter. If anything, bringing in a cheap veteran hurler who can fill in for the first couple of months makes the most sense.

The Yankees must focus on the lineup. Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman and Cody Bellinger are all still available in free agency. A Bellinger reunion remains a legitimate possibility, while the Yankees are consistently being linked to Bichette. Of course, signing Tucker or Bregman is also not out of the question.

If they can get at least one of those guys, the Yankees will be in a quality position for the 2026 MLB season. Adding two would be the perfect scenario, but at least one would give the ball club a necessary boost.

If they sign Bichette, the former Toronto Blue Jays star would likely take over second base duties. Jazz Chisholm Jr. may move to third base as a result, or potentially even be traded. Ryan McMahon could be a trade candidate in that scenario as well. If the Yankees sign Bregman to play third base, McMahon would either be traded or move to a utility role.

Bringing in Tucker or Bellinger would give the Yankees another star outfielder. Whichever player landed in New York would probably play left field.

Yankees fans have every right to be frustrated with the team's underwhelming offseason so far. The source of their frustration should not stem from the lack of starting pitching additions, though. Two of the better pitchers in the sport are set to join the rotation within the first couple of months of the 2026 season.