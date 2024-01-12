The Yankees landed another big fish in free agency.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman has found a new home. The 2022 All-Star agreed to a contract with the New York Yankees in free agency on Thursday, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on Twitter. “Stroman, 32, was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2023 and had a great first half but struggled down the stretch and finished with a 3.95 ERA.”

The deal is for two years and $37 million and contains a vesting option for a third season, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Stroman is coming off a fantastic season where he emerged as the ace of the Chicago staff. The veteran went 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA, striking out 119 hitters in 136.2 innings while walking 52. His first half was stellar with an ERA of 2.96 in 19 starts but once he returned from injury post All-Star break, Stroman struggled. He compiled an 8.63 ERA in eight appearances (six starts).

Regardless, Marcus Stroman has proven year after year that he is a reliable arm who can pitch deep into ballgames and give his team stability. Originally drafted in the first round in 2012 by the Toronto Blue Jays, the former Duke standout ultimately made his debut in 2014. Stroman spent 6.5 seasons north of the border before they traded him to the Mets in 2019. He was in New York for three seasons but pitched just two after opting out in the COVID-19 2020 year.

In nine big league seasons, Stroman owns a 3.65 ERA and a 77-76 record. While his strikeout numbers aren't huge, the righty does a phenomenal job of inducing a lot of weak contact on the ground. 56.6% of his outs have come via the ground ball.

This is a great signing for the Yankees and Stroman is showing no signs of slowing down. At 32, there are still some good years ahead of him in the Majors.