Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman was one of the best starters in all of baseball to open the 2023 season. He struggled in July and later suffered an injury, ultimately landing on the IL. Stroman recently returned, however, but his pitching role is uncertain. Stroman said he is open to a bullpen role if necessary, per baseball analyst Bruce Levine.

“Cubs Marcus Stroman said he’s good with all bullpen roles. He also said he’s ready to open or start in the postseason,” Levine reported.

If Stroman did not suffer an injury, he would have remained in the rotation. His injury, though, has led to these questions about his role. Chicago's current rotation features Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad, and Jordan Wicks. The Cubs need someone to step up alongside Steele and Hendricks though. The rotation has been fairly inconsistent, so perhaps having Stroman start games again would make sense.

However, he hasn't started a game since July. Since returning from injury, Stroman has made two bullpen appearances, pitching in a total of three innings. The Cubs will need Stroman to work his way back to a pitch count that is reasonable for starting games. Even just pitching into the fifth inning would be enough during the MLB Playoffs.

If Stroman remains in the bullpen, Steele and Hendricks will lead the rotation. Stroman could be used to bridge the gap between the starting pitchers and the back of the bullpen.

For now, though, the Cubs are simply focused on clinching an NL Wild Card spot. They have struggled in recent action and need to turn things around.