Marcus Stroman is all-in on his opportunity in New York.

Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman signed with the New York Yankees in a thrilling MLB Free Agency move. Brian Cashman and the Yankees were interested in Stroman a few years back but did not trade for him. Stroman addressed his ‘beef' with Cashman and gave a positive outlook.

Marcus Stroman is turning a new leaf with the Yankees

Stroman discussed New York's decision not to pursue him earlier in a video interview with a Yankees reporter:

“[Brian Cashman and I] literally laughed about it. He let me know his quick little piece about how it didn't come out how he wanted to. He let me know he thought I was someone who he thought was always going to be a competitor and thrive under pressure,” Stroman said, per SNY.

Cashman fully believes in Stroman's ability despite the Yankees failing to land him in the past. Moreover, the prospect of playing in the Big Apple scares some players; however, Stroman embraces the opportunity.

“I'm not someone who shies away from the limelight or pressure or the lights. I think a lot of guys would avoid coming to New York and playing for the Yankees because of that reason. I feel like it brings the best out of me,” Stroman asserted.

The 32-year-old brings great production and experience to New York. In 2023, Stroman threw 119 strikeouts (87th in the MLB) and boasted a W-L of 10-9 (46th). His skills and leadership will be vital to the Yankees' quest to make the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The ex-Cubs pitcher is excited about his new opportunity and will not take it for granted.

“I grew up going to Yankees games and to be able to put on the pinstripes, that's something we all dream about as kids, so I can't wait,” Stroman claimed.