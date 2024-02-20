Fans were ecstatic when MLB The Show first revealed that Derek Jeter would be appearing as a legend in the game. Now, MLB The Show is set to further honor the New York Yankees Hall-of-Famer by introducing a specific Jeter game mode.

The new mode is called “Storylines: Derek Jeter”, according to theshow.com. MLB The Show players will be able to recreate some of the most memorable moments from Jeter's storied career, including his iconic jump throw from the 1998 playoffs.

MLB The Show released a trailer for the new game mode on X (formerly Twitter):

Many baseball fans either love or can't stand the Yankees. There aren't many fans who feel indifferent about the team. However, almost every sports fan respects Derek Jeter.

He handled playing in one of the biggest markets in sports with class. Jeter played with the Yankees from 1995-2014 and led the ball club to five World Series championships. He recorded 3,456 hits and finished his career with an impressive .310/.377/.440/.817 slash line.

The former star shortstop was a 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, and five-time Silver Slugger recipient. Jeter fell one vote short of being a unanimous Hall of Fame inductee on the first-ballot, and the Yankees ultimately retired his No. 2 jersey.

Jeter was also one of the most popular players in baseball throughout his legendary career. MLB The Show is providing fans with the opportunity to recreate some of Jeter's most incredible moments on the diamond.

MLB The Show 24 is set to be released on March 19.