The New York Yankees entered Thursday night's MLB action solidly in third place in the AL Central. Looking up at the Baltimore Orioles in second place, few expected a blowout at Yankee Stadium, even with a struggling Luis Severino on the mound.

What unfolded was pure carnage as the Yankees' starter was chased from the game in just 2.2 innings. Severino gave up seven earned runs on 10 hits as the Orioles dominated en route to a crushing victory on the road in the Big Apple.

The Yankees' starter Severino was roundly booed for his performance. First baseman Anthony Rizzo got brutally honest about the Yankees' offensive struggles.

Meanwhile, MLB Twitter roasted the Yankees, who remain out of the playoff picture headed into the All-Star break, floundering without All-World superstar Aaron Judge.

“ OHHHH BOY” THE ORIOLES ARE MAKING YANKEE STADIUM THEIR HOME pic.twitter.com/71XkosDe21 — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) July 7, 2023

Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde was ejected in what quickly turned into a record-setting evening for his team.

Brandon Hyde sets a major league record: Largest lead of a game a manager has ever been ejected from — Hyde was ejected while the Orioles held a 14-0 lead. Hyde came out to argue about Yankee pitcher Wandy Peralta, who hit a batter after almost hitting a prior batter. — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) July 7, 2023

“It’s (their) fault for letting the O’s get hot,” one fan said in response to the Orioles' domination.

“How many times are we going to need our infielders to pitch in a blowout this year. How many times already????” another fan asked during the blowout.

Another fan seemed to take the outcome in good humor.

“Wiffle ball in da Bronx…luv it.”

“I like Baltimore's new stadium,” another fan said in a savage roast of the Orioles' takeover of Yankee Stadium.

“Embarrassing,” another fan concluded.

Despite the loss, Judge provided a ray of sunshine a few days earlier as he updated the baseball world on his plans to return after the All-Star break.

Needless to say, the Yankees will need a way better performance than the team submitted during Thursday's 14-1 home loss. It's a tall order, but with Judge in the fold and a few days of rest, New York has what it takes to find new life in baseball's second stanza.