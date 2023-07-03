The New York Yankees are sorely missing their superstar Aaron Judge, who continues to be out with a broken toe. He hasn't played since June 3rd (officially a month) when the reigning MVP slammed into the right field wall at Dodger Stadium. But, it appears he could potentially be back after the All-Star break.

During Yankees Hope Week, Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Aaron Boone appeared on live TV, and the outfielder was asked about his timetable for return. While he refused to say he'll be back right after the festivities in Seattle, Judge hinted at it and said there's been progress.

Via Talkin' Yanks:

Aaron Judge says he’ll be back “hopefully soon” Gerrit Cole did praying hands when a return right after the All-Star break was mentioned pic.twitter.com/KHmm6horpy — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 3, 2023

As you can see, Cole is just praying that's the case. After all, New York is just 10-14 since Judge went on the shelf. The offense continues to struggle without him. On a more positive note, he was playing catch over the last few days, which is a definite step in the right direction.

That being said, actually taking BP and not feeling any pain in his toe is a whole different animal, especially because he needs to turn on that back foot, which is where the injury is.

Despite getting hurt, Aaron Judge is having another solid campaign for the Bronx Bombers. He's hitting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI in 49 games and probably would be in the MVP race alongside Shohei Ohtani if he stayed healthy. But, the Los Angeles Angels star is running away with the award at this point.

The Yankees' last game before the All-Star break is on July 9th and they don't play again until the 14th. That's nearly another two weeks for Judge to get right and New York fans can only pray that he's ready to roll once the second half begins.