The entire New York Yankees lineup seemingly began to slump after Aaron Judge suffered an injury in early June. With Judge still out, the lineup hasn't found much consistency. Anthony Rizzo has certainly endured his struggles following a strong start to the 2023 campaign. Although his overall numbers still look decent, Rizzo commented on his underperformance, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“I’m just not hitting to my standard,” Rizzo said Wednesday. “It’s frustrating personally, but this is part of being a baseball player, and when things are tough, it shows your character and who you are and it’s just an opportunity to work and keep working and figure it out.”

Rizzo's also endured a lack of power in recent action. The Yankees' first baseman got brutally honest on his inability to provide pop from the left side of the plate over the past few weeks.

“Obviously, you want to do damage in the box. When you’re off mechanically, it sucks. You fight through it and you come back.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yankees need Anthony Rizzo to be Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo is currently slashing .260/.355/.412 with a .767 OPS and 11 home runs. His numbers aren't terrible by any means. He's still a fairly productive big league hitter. With Aaron Judge injured though, New York needs Rizzo to turn back the clock and start driving in runs and being a force in the lineup.

In the end, we can sit here and talk about Rizzo all we want. The fact is that he's putting in the work and trying his best for the Yankees. Things simply aren't clicking at the moment. Yankees fans can remain confident in his work ethic though. Rizzo is going to do everything he can to rebound and make an impact moving forward.