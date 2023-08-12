The New York Yankees find themselves in last place in the powerful American League East, and one of the biggest issues they have faced this season has been their inability to score runs. As a result, they have been dependent on their pitching staff to keep them in games. Left-handed starter Nestor Cortes was one of their top pitchers last year, but he has had multiple shoulder problems this season.

While Cortes was coming off a solid effort in his last start against the Houston Astros, he is not going to be able to start this weekend in Miami against the Marlins because of continued shoulder issues that have landed him on the Injured List. Specifically, he has the same left rotator cuff strain that sidelined him from late May until August 5.

Cortes is a native of Hialeah, Florida, and he was looking forward to pitching in the vicinity of his home town for the first time in his career. “I was really looking forward to pitching here for the first time,” Cortes said Friday. “It’s tough to swallow this right now.”

When discussing the injury, Cortes was concerned about has future. He said the injury is similar to the one that landed him on the Injured List the first time, but the specific spot was different and this time the pain appears to be a little more intense.

The Yankees will be careful with the injury and they will not rush him back to the rotation until they have more specific information. Since the Yankees have a long way to go to get back into playoff contention, there is a chance that Nestor Cortes may not be back in the rotation prior to the end of the year.