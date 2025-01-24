The New York Yankees made a potentially underrated roster addition on Thursday. New York claimed pitcher Roansy Contreras off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced. Contreras, who was previously traded from the Yankees to the Pittsburgh Pirates, was Baseball America's No. 80 overall prospect before the 2022 season, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Although New York has made multiple big additions this offseason, the Yankees understand the importance of adding depth to the roster. Contreras features a high-ceiling and he is still only 25 years old. The Yankees' decision to claim him off waivers could prove to be a crucial move.

The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2021. Pittsburgh was hopeful that Contreras could become a reliable pitcher in their starting rotation. After making just one appearance during the '21 campaign, Contreras received his opportunity to make an impact in 2022.

He ended up pitching in 21 games, 18 of which were starts. Contreras recorded a respectable 3.79 ERA while striking out 86 hitters across 95 innings of work.

Contreras, though, struggled in 2023 and in 2024. The Pirates decided to move on during the '24 campaign, and Contreras ended up joining the Los Angeles Angels. Now, after being put on waivers by the Orioles, Contreras is set for his next chapter in MLB with the Yankees.

New York, despite losing Juan Soto in free agency, will have confidence heading into 2025. The Yankees have added stars such as Max Fried and Cody Bellinger this offseason. Some MLB analysts even believe that the Yankees will win the World Series during the '25 campaign.

Returning to the Fall Classic after reaching the World Series in 2024 should be quite possible, as the American League is not as deep as it once was. The Los Angeles Dodgers, however, will be the favorites to win the World Series in 2025 after earning a championship in 2024.