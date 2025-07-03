The New York Yankees have lived near the top of the Major League Baseball world all season. However, Aaron Boone needs to figure out how to reignite New York's offense as they endure their coldest stretches of the season. With the MLB trade deadline looming at the end of July, the Yankees' plan appears clear.

New York's goal is to bring in a third basemen to re-shuffle their roster and put themselves in position to succeed, according to New York Post's Jon Heyman. Ryan McMahon and Eugenio Suarez figure to be the best players available on the market in the early going.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has done a good job in the hot corner, but he is much more comfortable at second base instead. If Boone and New York general manager Brian Cashman can bring in either, it improves the team on both sides.

McMahon and Suarez are in the middle of good seasons on bad teams. Suarez has put on historic performances, but the Arizona Diamondbacks sit near the bottom of the National League West. McMahon, on the other hand, has fallen into obscurity on the Colorado Rockies, the worst team in the entire league.

Both teams in New York are under the spotlight as the first Subway Series of the season begins on Friday. Boone needs Chisholm Jr. and the rest of the Yankees offense to wake up. Aaron Judge continues to crush home runs for New York. Unfortunately, his effort has not been enough to carry his team to wins.

The trade market could make or break the Yankees' season. After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, New York has been reeling. Third base is a massive hole on the roster that needs to be addressed. If Suarez, McMahon, or another one of the team's targets can come in and help Boone, they are capable of turning things around.

All eyes will be on the Yankees as they try to make the right deal before the July 31 deadline. However, fans in New York can rest easy knowing that their team enters the trade conversation with a plan.