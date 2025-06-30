The New York Yankees beat the Athletics on Sunday to take the series at home. Although they are still in first place in the AL East, it has been a rough June for the Bombers and Aaron Judge. While the team has posted a 6-10 record since June 13, Judge has a .203 batting average with only 12 hits. When Judge and Yankees manager Aaron Boone were told that the captain was swinging more often, they were surprised. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote about the trend on Monday.

When informed of the various trends earlier this month, Judge seemed surprised. ‘What do you mean, ‘swinging more?’' he asked. Your swing rate is higher. ‘Oh, it is?' Judge replied, in a way that indicated he sincerely didn’t know. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had the same reaction when told Judge is swinging more. ‘He is?' Boone asked,” Rosenthal outlined.

“Entering Sunday, when [Judge] hit his 29th and 30th homers of the season, his first-pitch swing rate (35.8 percent), in-zone swing rate (67.9 percent), chase rate (24.5 percent), and overall swing rate (46.4 percent) were all career-highs for a full season,” Rosenthal wrote.

The Yankees captain told him, “I usually don’t get too many pitches to hit. So if it’s going to be the first one, try to be ready. If it’s going to be the last one on a 3-2 count, try to be ready.'

The Yankees have struggled in the summer months in recent years, but hot springs have kept them afloat for the most part. That has held true this year for both the team and the captain. Even with a rough stretch, Judge leads baseball in hits, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS.

The Yankees have a big series in Toronto this week. Then, they visit the Mets for three games over the holiday weekend.