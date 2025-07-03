The New York Yankees are in the middle of a rough stretch. Aaron Boone's captain, Aaron Judge, surpassed 30 home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays, but his team lost. However, the Yankees' defense has been just as bad as their offense. Their infield, including Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base, has been ugly all season. New York added a player who could help there: Nicky Lopez.

Lopez won a Gold Glove in 2024 with the Chicago White Sox. He spent parts of the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago Cubs. The 30-year-old third baseman joined the Yankees on a minor league deal, according to MLB Insider Robert Murray. He comes in as a player who could spell Chisholm Jr. at third and revitalize a poor defense.

Lopez could be the answer for New York if he can make his way to the major leagues. However, the Yankees are not depending on him to be the answer at third base. Boone, general manager Brian Cashman, and the New York front office are targeting the top third basemen on this year's trade market.

In a best-case scenario, Lopez is able to find his swing in the minor leagues. If he does, his defense is good enough to promote him back to the major leagues. Boone needs flexibility in the infield defensively, as well as replacements who can help the Yankees lock down close wins.

New York has plenty of experience with poor defense in crucial games. The Yankees' defensive collapse in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series was a nightmare. Boone and the team will try to do everything they can to avoid that happening again.

Lopez is a former Gold Glove winner with the Cubs, but signing him is a calculated risk for New York. They will still try to make other moves to fix their problem at third base as they fight to get out of their team-wide slump.