The New York Yankees have struggled after a hot start to the 2025 season. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming, all eyes are on Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He is under pressure ahead of the second half of the season. Aaron Boone and the New York front office are targeting third basemen, including Colorado Rockies veteran Ryan McMahon.

While McMahon is not the biggest name on the trade market this season, he could still have an impact on a contender. New York has their sights set on improving their infield defense after a poor first half of the regular season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been as good as ever at the plate, but third base is not where he feels most comfortable in the field.

Bringing in a veteran who can stop the bleeding at first base simultaneously solves two problems for New York. McMahon, for example, is a defensive upgrade over Chisholm Jr., who has been disappointed in the Yankees' play. If he were to join the team, he would bump the former All-Star to second base, where he plays much better than DJ LeMahieu.

While the Rockies' asking price on McMahon won't be as high as it used to be, he could cost the Yankees a valuable prospect. However, New York is under pressure to make it back to the World Series and could be desperate to make a move to bring McMahon in.

Here is a trade that the Yankees could offer the Rockies for McMahon before the July 31 deadline.

Yankees receive: 3B Ryan McMahon

Rockies receive: 2B/3B Jorbit Vivas

Why should the Yankees trade for McMahon?

The Yankees' offensive struggles have gotten a lot of attention so far this season. However, their defensive shortcomings are just as bad. Their infield might do well at the plate, but their fielding numbers are among the worst in the league. Things got so bad that New York signed Nicky Lopez to a minor league deal just to give themselves another option.

While Lopez is a Gold Glove answer at third base for the Yankees, his offense is lacking. New York needs a player who is serviceable defensively while also contributing at the plate for New York. McMahon checks both boxes, albeit less emphatically than other third basemen that could find themselves on new teams before the end of July.

McMahon's numbers are just as consistent as ever at the plate. He is on pace for his third season with more than 20 home runs and could get to 60 RBIs for the fifth straight year. Adding him to the Yankees' order reduces the pressure on him to produce. His defense is not as good compared to the last four years, but he is still a significant upgrade over Chisholm Jr. at third base.

McMahon's contract also makes him attractive. Whatever team trades for him will have him under contract for two more seasons after 2025, giving them security at third base for a player under contract for the rest of his prime. The Yankees want to bring in players that are not too expensive, and McMahon is a perfect fit when it comes to his salary compared to his production.

Why should the Rockies trade for Vivas?

The Rockies' rebuild is still in its early stages. However, interim manager Warren Schaeffer already has Colorado players buying into his philosophy. McMahon is one of many benefitting from the team's new approach to game preparation. Things are bad right now, but the team is heading in the right direction as they plan for the future.

With Ezequiel Tovar close to making his return to the Rockies from the injured list, the team could use the second half of the season to figure out which players are in it for the long haul. Trading for a prospect like Vivas with major league experience makes letting McMahon go much easier.

Vivas' debut was highly anticipated, even if it fell a bit flat among Yankees' fans. During his time in the major leagues, Vivas showed flashes of the player he could become. The biggest thing going in his favor is his age. Vivas is just 24 years old and just needs to find the opportunity to show what he can do at the highest level.

Colorado knows what they have in McMahon, but the team understands that they are not playing for anything this season. It is unlikely that the Rockies will play any important games for the remainder of the third baseman's contract. Moving McMahon could be the best option for Colorado to move forward.

If they get a high-upside prospect like Vivas in return, the trade could propel both teams toward their ultimate goals.