The New York Yankees faced an important game as they met the Athletics in the decisive matchup of their 3-game series at Yankee Stadium. It worked out well for manager Aaron Boone and his charges as New York gained a 12-5 victory. Aaron Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees, and they also got a boost from the return of starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

The Yankees starting pitcher made his first appearance since April after he had been sidelined with knee inflammation. Stroman did a solid job for the Yankees, as the pitched 5.0 innings and gave up just 1 run and three hits. He picked up the victory in the game, and that was his first “W” since last August.

Stroman was asked after the game if he had any doubts during his rehab that he would be able to come back and pitch well for the Yankees once again. Stroman answered in the affirmative, leaving no doubt about his confidence.

“I tore my ACL and made it back in 5 months,” Stroman said. “I don't do ‘doubt.' I knew I'd be back at some point, it was just a matter of when.”

Yankees get a lift from Judge and bullpen

Judge's two-home run day gave him 30 for the season, and it marked the 6th time in his career he has reached that level. Since the Yankees are just a little past the halfway point, Judge should have an excellent chance to mount another run at 60 home runs or more.

His home runs came off Athletics starter Luis Severino, a former Yankee, and Tyler Ferguson. It was the 44th time that Judge has hit multiple home runs in a game.

After Stroman came out of the game, five New York relievers finished the game in the triumph. J.T. Brubaker gave up two hits and 4 earned runs against the visitors, but none of the other relievers allowed any hits to the Athletics.

The Yankees are in first place in the American League East with a 48-35 record. They have a 1.5-game lead over the hard-charging Tampa Bay Rays and a 3-game margin over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees and the Blue Jays begin a 3-game series Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Stroman did not appear to suffer any ill effects from his effort on the mound. If he can take his regular turn in the Yankee rotation and make a start every fifth or sixth game, it should provide Boone with a solid advantage that he can count on in the second half of the season.