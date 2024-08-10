Saturday morning, the New York Yankees greeted an unexpected visitor at Yankee Stadium when WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark appeared on the field just before their doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.

After losing a series to the Los Angeles Angels and enduring a rain-postponed game on Friday, the Yankees are gearing up for two crucial matches against the Rangers, starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips captured and shared a photo of Clark, a player for the Indiana Fever, enjoying the stadium atmosphere. With the WNBA on a break for the Paris Olympics, Clark is taking a break as Team USA prepares for their Sunday morning game against France.

Clark’s presence has led to speculation that she might throw the first pitch of the doubleheader, adding a special touch to the pre-game festivities.

New York Yankees eye top spot in AL East in Saturday's doubleheader against the Texas Rangers amid Clark's appearance

The Yankees, currently holding a 68-48 record, are looking to rebound from their recent 1-2 series defeat against the Angels. Saturday’s games are particularly significant as victories in both could propel them to first place in the American League East, overtaking the Baltimore Orioles, who currently lead by half a game with a 69-48 record.

Carlos Rodón will start the first game for the Yankees. With a record of 12-7, an ERA of 4.37, and 137 strikeouts this season, Rodón’s performance will be crucial as the Yankees strive for a win.

Gerrit Cole is set to pitch in the second game. Despite a tougher season with a 3-2 record and a 5.09 ERA, Cole’s 42 strikeouts demonstrate his potential to impact the game significantly.

Fans at the game can expect an electrifying day of baseball, with the added excitement of possibly seeing Clark take part in the opening ceremony. Determined to regain their winning form, the Yankees face a critical test of their resilience and tactical prowess in today’s doubleheader.