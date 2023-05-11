Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees have struggled from an offensive standpoint in 2023. They rank near the bottom of the league in batting average (23rd) and on-base percentage (22nd), but Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson said he “doesn’t give a s**t” about where the Yankees rank in offensive stats, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.

“We care about winning games,” the Yankees’ hitting coach said. “I really don’t give a s— where we rank in offensive stats as long as we’re scoring enough runs to win games… We have to do enough to win games. Where we rank is of no concern of mine, whether it’s one or 30, as long as we win the game.”

The “winning games” sentiment is important for this Yankees ball club. However, one would imagine that a hitting coach would care about offensive stats. Let’s take a look at the definition of a hitting coach, via MLB.com.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Hitting coaches instruct players on matters related to hitting, such as batting mechanics, plate discipline and preparation. Hitting coaches in today’s game leverage video footage to prepare hitters for opposing pitchers and to help identify flaws or bad habits in hitters’ at-the-plate approach.”

The point of the hitting coach’s job is to get the most out of hitters, which typically leads to impressive offensive stats. And that helps the team, in this case the Yankees, win games.

It should be noted that Lawson didn’t say he does not care about performance. He wants to see New York earn victories. Additionally, his job has been quite challenging given the Yankees’ plethora of injury concerns. Nevertheless, fans of the team likely won’t be pleased with his quote.