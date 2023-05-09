Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New York Yankees will officially welcome back superstar Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL Tuesday as they face the Oakland Athletics, but the team also made a couple of other roster moves.

Infielder Oswald Peraza is heading to the IL due to an ankle injury, while right-hander Greg Weissert has been called up from Triple-A Scranton, as announced by the Yankees.

Judge last played on April 27th against the Texas Rangers but exited early due to a hip problem. Along with Giancarlo Stanton also being sidelined, things aren’t looking too good for New York offensively right now. However, the reigning AL MVP was swinging it well before going on the shelf, slashing .261 with six homers and 14 RBI in 26 contests.

Peraza hasn’t really been much of a factor for the Yankees, suiting up just 12 times. He’s batting .188 with no home runs and three RBI. Not a huge loss, but it does leave Aaron Boone a bit shorthanded in terms of depth at the hot corner. He injured his ankle on May 6th.

As for Weissert, he made his MLB debut in 2022 and typically features out of the bullpen for the Bronx Bombers. The ex-Fordham standout owns a 4.60 career ERA in the show, having also made four appearances this season already.

The Yankees currently sit at 19-17 but since the American League East is so stacked, they’re actually in last place. Unfamiliar territory for NY, but hopefully, the return of Judge can help spark their offense, who rank bottom-10 in the Majors in nearly every notable category.