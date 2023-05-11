Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The New York Yankees are off to a disappointing start in 2023, currently sitting at the bottom of the American League East with a 21-17 record. Not awful, but to be frank, this team isn’t living up to expectations.

That raises the question, will Brian Cashman make any moves at the trade deadline? Well, he still believes the Yankees have an extremely talented roster when healthy, which is certainly true. With that in mind, the GM plans to stand pat this summer on the market.

Via Buster Olney of ESPN:

“Yankees GM Brian Cashman reiterated last week that he believes that his team is one of the best in baseball when healthy, and there is a lot of pressure on the Red Sox to contend this year after their 2023 debacle — so the reflex of both teams is likely to be to try to add rather than subtract. Said one source in the Yankees’ organization about the possibility of a strategic retreat this summer: “There’s no chance of that happening.”

Injuries have taken their toll on the Bronx Bombers. Aaron Judge just returned from the IL, while Giancarlo Stanton is currently on the shelf with a hamstring issue. The offense is struggling as a result, but the rotation has been even worse. Gerrit Cole’s 2.09 ERA is the only bright spot.

As Olney reported, there is a strong belief that Cashman could actually consider a rebuild of some sort next offseason if the Yankees can’t turn things around this year, with Luis Severino expected to be one name potentially on the move:

“Flipping from contenders to rebuilding is something rarely entertained by Cashman in his 26 years running the team, but he is viewed by his peers as a realist, and he’s always been decisive — they remember in the summer of 2016 how he traded both Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman for prospects. “If they fall far behind, he’ll take a hard look about whether that’s something he should do,” one GM said. The Yankees have bullpen pieces to offer, but another name mentioned by rival execs is that of Luis Severino, who is currently recovering from a right lat strain. He would have to pitch in big-league games and demonstrate he is healthy, but if that happens and the Yankees decide to trade him, Severino could have value.”

A franchise-defining campaign ahead for New York.