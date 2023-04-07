Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The New York Yankees have gotten off to a strong start in the 2023 MLB season despite having a few guys on the IL. However, Josh Donaldson might also be headed to the IL after tweaking his hamstring, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

‘Boone said the Donaldson hamstring injury is “likely” an IL situation. Will make the decision later today.’

Yankees manager Aaron Boone sure didn’t sound optimistic about Donaldson’s injury, meaning an IL stint is likely where it’s headed. Carlos Rodon began the year on the IL, and now Donaldson will likely join him. The good news is that Donaldson’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious, and he shouldn’t miss very much time.

Josh Donaldson has gotten off to a sluggish s far, hitting just .125 with two hits and six strikeouts. With the season just starting, this feels like a more cautionary move, and DJ LeMahieu would presumably be the guy to replace Donaldson at third base for the time being, per Gary Phillips of NY Daily News.

‘Josh Donaldson is likely going on the IL after the game, per Aaron Boone. He’s in NY for a workout today. Assuming Donaldson is sidelined, Boone considers DJ LeMahieu his primary 3B. Oswaldo Cabrera and IKF are options too. Jhony Brito is on the taxi squad’

The good news is that the Yankees have plenty of options to sustain the absence of Donaldson, assuming he does end up on IL. The Yankees finish out the first week with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.