Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Yankees have been without either Carlos Rodon or Luis Severino to start the season. However, the Yankees’ fortune could soon be changing with Severino and Rodon taking massive steps in their injury recoveries.

Aaron Boone confirmed that Severino will throw a live bullpen session on Sunday, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Rodon will follow suit with a live bullpen session of his own on Monday.

Rodon was the Yankees’ big ticket free agent this offseason – outside of Aaron Judge. But after a six-year, $162 million contract, Rodon has yet to make his debut in New York. The left-hander is currently dealing with a forearm strain.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When he does return, Rodon is expected to play second fiddle to Gerrit Cole in the Yankees’ rotation. He’s coming off of an impressive year with the San Francisco Giants, pitching to a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and a career-high 237 strikeouts compared to just 52 walks. Rodon was named to his second straight All Star game.

Severino is coming off of an impressive season in his own right. Over 19 games – his most since 2018 – Severino held a 7-3 record with a 3.18 ERA and a 112/30 K/BB ratio. He has missed the start of the season due to right lat strain.

Both Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino advancing to live batting practice is great news for New York. If the Yankees want to truly compete for the World Series, they’ll need their entire pitching staff. If Rodon and Severino pitch how they did last season, the Yankees have an opportunity to have one of the better rotations in the MLB.