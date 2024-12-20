The New York Yankees have stayed plenty busy this offseason, signing Max Fried while trading for Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger. However, after Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros, the Yankees must now pivot their first base plans.

New York is focusing their attention on Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Santana, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Yankees didn't want to give up the draft pick that would've been attached to Walker's signing.

With Anthony Rizzo a free agent, Ben Rice is currently poised to enter the year as New York's starter at the cold corner. However, he hit just .170 over his first 50 major league games with seven home runs and 23 RBI. As the Yankees seek revenge for their World Series blunder, the team may be more confident with an established veteran at first base.

Goldschmidt is coming off of a down year, hitting .245 with 22 home runs, 65 RBI and 11 stolen bases in his final year with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, the Yankees would certainly take that stat line over Rice's and know that if Goldy can hit his ceiling, they'd reap even greater rewards.

The first baseman is a former MVP, seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and four-time Gold Glover. Over 1,928 major league games, Goldschmidt has hit .289 with 362 home runs, 1,187 RBI and 169 stolen bases. He may not be the high-profile player he was when he arrived in St. Louis, but Goldschmidt would still pack at punch at first for New York.

Santana continued his power surge in 2024, matching his 23 home runs from a year prior. But while he drove in 71 runs, Santana hit at just a .238 clip. Adding Santana would give the Yankees yet another big bat, they would just be a bit concerned about consistency.

Regardless, Santana has become a well respected player over his 15 years in the league. He's hit .242 with 324 home runs and 1,082 RBI over 2,080 career games. Furthermore, Santana is a former All-Star, Gold Glover and Silver Slugger.

Neither Paul Goldschmidt or Carlos Santana draw as much buzz as Christian Walker. But they also won't cost as much. But will remain on the Yankees' radar until a first base resolution is made.