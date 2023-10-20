Fans now have a chance to purchase a piece of New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle's childhood home in Oklahoma.

Collectibles investment company Rally is selling 47,000 shares of Mantle's old home for $7 each, per The Athletic. The company will sell the shares at 12 p.m. ET on October 27. The entire offering amounts to $329,000.

It's Rally's first foray into this particular real estate endeavor. Investors will have an actual say on the property's future look. The options include a museum or baseball diamond.

Rally co-founder Rob Petrozzo said Mickey Mantle's childhood home in Oklahoma was the best option for their fractional real estate ownership sale.

“From day one, we recognized that our first real estate offering on Rally needed to have major historical significance. When sourcing potential assets, we always look closely at each property's backstory and provenance. Mickey Mantle's childhood home immediately stood out as the perfect option, aligning with the personal passions of our investor company,” Rob Petrozzo said.

Mickey Mantle's baseball cards are a great investment for sports card collectors. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for an insane $12.6 million last summer. On the other hand, 9ne of his rookie cards sold for $5.2 million in January 2021.

Mickey Mantle is one of the greatest center fielders in New York Yankees history. He's also one of the best switch hitters in Major League Baseball history. Mantle was a rare breed of player who could hit for power on both sides of the plate. He and teammate Roger Maris were two of the most feared hitters of the 1960s.

