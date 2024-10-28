The New York Yankees are in the World Series largely because of Juan Soto. His three-run home run in Game 5 of the ALCS clinched the pennant in what could be his only season in pinstripes. The Padres traded him to New York just weeks after their owner Peter Seidler passed away. Agent Scott Boras claims that the move never would have happened if Seidler had not passed away. USA Today's Bob Nightengale caught up with the super agent at the World Series.

“Peter and I were knee-deep in Juan Soto (contract) discussions, well advanced. His illness really stopped the process because we knew the organization would be different. He wanted to push it through even though he was ill.”

Seider passed away from cancer in November and three weeks later, Soto was traded to the Yankees.

Peter was not trading Juan Soto,” Boras told Nightengale. “No way. He kept saying, ‘I traded for a franchise. I’m not giving him up.' He couldn’t believe [the Nationals] traded Juan Soto. He loved Juan.”

The Nationals tried to hammer out a long-term contract with Juan Soto. They could not reach an agreement and traded him to the Padres. Their starting shortstop CJ Abrams was a key part of the return. The Padres could not make the deal once Seidler died and now he will make a pile of money.

The Yankees are in the Juan Soto sweepstakes

Scott Boras is one of the most notable agents in professional sports. He had a tough free agency last year and could not get long-term deals for Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. It worked out well for Snell, who pitched well when healthy. Montgomery was demoted to the bullpen in Arizona. He will have no problem getting a massive deal for Soto, just like he did for another Yankees star.

Boras is also the agent for Aaron Judge, who signed the largest contract for a position player ever in 2022. His $360 million contract is only beaten by Shohei Ohtani, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander in the history of baseball. Juan Soto will join that crew whether he signs with the Yankees or someone else.

The Yankees have the inside track because of their one-year tryout with the superstar. Their cross-town rivals will also be in the running with Steve Cohen stroking the checks. This interview does make one significant change in the free agency roulette; the Padres are out. That was most likely the case anyway, but given a year to get their house in order, they could have gone back to Soto. It does not seem like Boras is very interested in that.