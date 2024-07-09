The New York Yankees are getting some key pieces back in the lineup ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Giancarlo Stanton, Clark Schmidt and top prospect Jasson Dominguez are all expected to return from injury soon, per NJ.com. The Yankees are expected to use those players to continue their push to the American League playoffs, while possibly adding pieces before the July 30 deadline.

New York has been one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball for the first few months of the season, but the team struggled in June. The Yankees lost 14 of 18 games at one point, and have been riddled with injuries. Along with the players mentioned, the team is also without Anthony Rizzo. Juan Soto has been in and out of the lineup as well with injury issues.

The Yankees hold a 55-37 record, heading into Tuesday's action.

Yankees are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2023 season

New York finished the 2023 season with a disappointing 82-80 record. The team missed the playoffs, and that is unacceptable to fans and management. In response, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman went out and grabbed Juan Soto from San Diego, as well as some other pieces including Alex Verdugo. Soto has worked out incredibly well, hitting .294 with 21 home runs this season.

Cashman's move to grab Soto has earned him the respect and admiration of several other MLB executives. The respect is offered not just for what Cashman brought in, but also what he didn't end up getting.

“The Yankees were never getting (Shohei) Ohtani, and (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto (who the Yankee were pursuing) went out and got hurt,” one executive said, per NJ.com. “So Cash pivoted. Those moves were the right ones.”

Cashman's greatest move with the franchise in the last few years may not be what he added to the roster, but what he was able to keep. The Yankees were able to hold onto Aaron Judge. Judge is having a season that is breaking all sorts of franchise records, and he is the leading candidate for the AL MVP. He is also in the running to win the Triple Crown this season, which would be remarkable. The Padres, as well as several other teams, were in the mix to swipe Judge away from the Bronx Bombers in 2022.

“The problem is that (fans) have grown too familiar with Brian,” another executive said about Cashman, per NJ.com. “He’s been around a long time, so they take for granted how good the Yankees are every year.”

Yankees are struggling in recent weeks

New York has struggled in recent weeks. Despite being the first MLB team to reach 50 wins this year, the victories are few and far between since mid-June. The Yankees have lost seven of their last 10 games. The club is also now in second place in the AL East, behind the Baltimore Orioles.

The addition of Stanton, as well as Schmidt and Dominguez will hopefully give the club a shot in the arm. The Yankees' incredible offensive production this season is something that fans don't want to go to waste. New York hasn't won a World Series since 2009, and fans are restless for another championship.

The Yankees face off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:50 Eastern.