New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continues to put up video game numbers this season, that have him in elite company. Judge's insane amount of production at the plate have him putting up stats Major League Baseball hasn't seen since Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth were playing. The Yankees slugger completed a 50-game stretch when he hit .398/.507/.937 with 25 home runs, per ESPN.

Those numbers are staggering. Judge leads Major League Baseball in home runs, with 32. He already surpassed Babe Ruth for the most home runs by a Yankee in a season before July 1. Judge got to 31 before July, while Ruth made it to 30 twice but no more by that date.

The numbers don't stop there. According to ESPN, Judge is now joining Barry Bonds, Ted Williams, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig as the only players in MLB history to have an OPS above 1.430 in a 50-game span. That hitting has helped the Yankees reach 50 wins this season before any other club. New York currently has a 55-36 record, heading into Sunday's games.

Judge is leading the charge on offense

Judge has been the focal point of the Yankees offense this season. He is leading the charge with his baseball bat. New York is on a mission to avenge a disappointing 2023 campaign. Judge struggled, and the team missed the playoffs with an 82-80 record.

This offseason, the Yankees added Juan Soto from San Diego to help Judge. The addition of Soto has ignited something in the team, because Judge has found his stride once again. His offense through just three months has nearly eclipsed his production from last season. In 2023, Judge finished the year with 37 home runs, 75 RBIs and 98 total hits. In 2024, he already has 32 homers, 83 RBIs and 100 total hits. All of that has been done with barely a week gone by in July.

Judge is also chasing a Triple Crown. He might actually achieve it, as he leads MLB in home runs, RBIs and batting average, per ESPN. Even if he doesn't accomplish that feat, it is very hard to argue against him being selected for the Most Valuable Player honor this season in Major League Baseball. He already won the American League MVP in 2022. He also finished as the American League home runs leader twice in his career.

This season is arguably the most memorable for Yankees fans in a long time, and a World Series championship would be the icing on the cake. It won't be easy, as several other teams including the Baltimore Orioles are also having memorable campaigns. But those teams don't have Aaron Judge, and New York fans realize how vital he is to the team's success.

The Yankees have struggled in recent weeks, despite Judge's handiwork. The team lost 14 of its last 19 games. Injuries seemed to slow things down, as Anthony Rizzo is out. Soto has been in and out of the lineup, and ace Gerrit Cole is sluggish after returning from an elbow problem. Judge has had to carry the load mostly by himself at times, and that won't be enough to lead the Yankees to glory.

The Yankees are in action on Sunday, as Judge looks to continue his hot streak. The Bronx Bombers play the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 Eastern.