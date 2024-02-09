Yankees' Tommy Kahnle reveals why Luis Severino struggled in 2023 season.

Luis Severino didn't have the best year last season for the New York Yankees. He struggled much throughout and his drop in production hurt the team more than it helped. However, teammate Tommy Kahnle reveals what was really going on and it's creating some optimism for Severino to possibly have a bounce-back season in 2024.

While appearing in an interview on Foul Territory, Tommy Kahnle shared that Luis Severino was struggling with an injury last season, confirmed by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“[Severino] was battling injuries that nobody really knew about.”

“Sevvy was battling injuries that nobody really knew about” Yankees pitcher @Kahnle48 weighs in on former teammate turned crosstown rival @LuisSeverino94 ▶️ https://t.co/X1Ly3P8n2t pic.twitter.com/2nY2N3QRjB — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 8, 2024

That would surely explain why Luis Severino couldn't maintain consistency. Playing through an injury can cause problems for professional athletes. But considering the Yankees pitcher has had the entire offseason to rest, there's a strong chance Severino starts the 2024 season injury free.

Severino finished 2023 with a 6.65 ERA, 79 strikeouts, and a 1.646 WHIP. He recorded a 4-8 win-loss record, the worst of his career since 2016. If he can return to form, the Yankees would greatly benefit. The last time Severino was playing well was in 2022 when he finished with 3.18 ERA, 112 strikeouts, and a 1.000 WHIP. New York would love to have that production on the mound again.

With that said, keep an eye on the Yankees' pitching rotation. The franchise hopes to get back to title contention and after signing Juan Soto in the offseason, they very well could be. But all eyes will be on the pitching, as New York needs to improve in that area across the board.