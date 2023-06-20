Projected No. 1 overall NBA Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama is in New York City in preparation for the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday. While enjoying his time in the Big Apple, Victor Wembanyama will be throwing out the first pitch at the New York Yankees game.

We look forward to welcoming @vicw_32 to The Stadium tonight to deliver the ceremonial 1st pitch! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/10dz0Cychv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 20, 2023

The hype is only going to grow for Victor Wembanyama now that he is officially in the United States and about to join the ranks of the NBA; throwing out the first pitch at a Yankees game will be just the start to a highly lucrative promotional career for the young French phenom.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday and the San Antonio Spurs are expected to take Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick. Wembanyama is coming off of getting swept in the LNB Pro A Finals as a member of Mets 92, although his team was a heavy underdog against AS Monaco Basket.

Yankees fans will be thrilled to get a first look at one of the future faces of the NBA, and they will most likely be much happier to see him at The Stadium versus at Madison Square Garden. Wembanyama figures to wreak havoc on opposing NBA teams for years to come, and the New York Knicks will be no exception.

While Wembanyama is a sure thing to go No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft, the rest of the draft is still pretty up in the air. Consequently, Wembanyama will enjoy his leisure time at the Yankees game while the remaining NBA Draft prospects anxiously await any certainty on when their names will be called on Thursday night.