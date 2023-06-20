The 2023 NBA Draft remains filled with mystery but if there's one sure thing everybody can bet on that will a hundred percent going to happen, it's that Victor Wembanyama is going to the San Antonio Spurs. But the Spurs might also have a trick up their sleeves to secure another high pick, a move that will surely send shockwaves across the league if they somehow managed to pull it off.

The Spurs are rumored to be looking to secure a lottery pick for a shot at getting either one of the Thompson twins or Bilal Coulibaly, who is better known as Wembanyama's teammate with the Metropolitan 92 in France.

There are rumblings that the Spurs are exploring trades for a second lottery pick. I’m not sure how high they are trying to get, but rival executives speculate that they’re targeting one of the Thompson twins or Wembanyama’s own teammate, Bilal Coulibaly. The Spurs have the no. 33 and no. 44 picks in this draft, so I wonder how high a pick they could land in exchange for both of those and a rising player. Nonetheless, Wembanyama alone will make Thursday a special night for Spurs fans. Wemby provides the Spurs with a new sun for their existing core to orbit.

Apart from their No. 1 overall pick, the Spurs also have the No. 33 and No. 44 picks, which they can use to trade up.

It's a great time for the Spurs and their fans, as their floor in the NBA Draft is Victor Wembanyama. Anything in addition to Wemby that San Antonio acquires will be a mere bonus for what should be a historic day for the franchise.