The New York Yankees lost out on Juan Soto this offseason. His record-breaking contract with the New York Mets launched Bombers GM Brian Cashman into Plan B. He started by signing Max Fried to the richest contract ever given to a lefty pitcher. Now, the Yankees are attached to Kyle Tucker in a potential trade with the Houston Astros. Cashman told MLB Network that he is not giving up.

Expand Tweet

“No retreat. No surrender. Find a way to put together a roster, get back to the World Series, and try to win it.”

Cashman has certainly shown that he has not given up after losing Soto. It would have been easy for the Yankees to not build a contender and try and rebuild through prospects. But Cashman has started adding free agents that the Mets are in on as well. Now, they have a surplus of pitching and could be making a big deal soon.

The Astros could trade Kyle Tucker this offseason. While the Yankees and Houston making a deal seems far-fetched, Cashman should put his feelings aside and make the deal. He just got burned by an outfielder on an expiring deal but Tucker is not a Scot Boras client. He could sign an extension before hitting free agency.

Yankees need major additions to compete this season

The American League has not improved to this point in the offseason. The Red Sox are in on every free agent but have not landed anyone yet. Up in Toronto, the Blue Jays could be rebuilding soon. The Astros may lose Alex Bregman and Tucker, and the AL Central teams have not made any moves. While the Yankees have gotten worse, the league is still up for the taking.

One name attached to the Yankees is Christian Walker, who would fill a massive need. A first baseman did not hit a homer for New York after July 31. Walker is a great defender and hits for power, two things the Bombers desperately need. Bringing a veteran like Walker in could help their young infielders develop.

The Yankees lost Clay Holmes out of their bullpen and could lose Jonathan Loaisiga. If the comes to fruition, they should make a trade for a big reliever or sign Tanner Scott. Devin Williams and Ryan Helsley could be available via trade if that is the route they want to go.

Just because the Yankees lost Juan Soto does not mean they should give up on this offseason. They can make their team better by adding hitters and relievers this offseason.