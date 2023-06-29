There's no bigger story in baseball Wednesday night than Domingo German's perfect game against the Oakland Athletics. German was immaculate on the mound from start to finish at Oakland Coliseum to lead the Yankees to an 11-0 victory. While German's performance was the 24th perfect game in the history of Major League Baseball, it's also the first of its kind, per OptaSTATS.

“Domingo German is the first pitcher to throw a perfect game after allowing at least 8 earned runs in his previous start. Only three pitchers prior in the Modern Era have thrown a no-hitter after allowing 8+ earned runs in their previous start.”

Prior to Domingo German's historic start against Oakland, not many people would have predicted what went down on Wednesday. In a previous start, German got rocked for eight earned runs by the Seattle Mariners in a 10-2 home loss last Thursday. Moreover, he was also atrocious on the mound in a start before the Mariners game, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a 15-5 loss at Fenway Park to the Boston Red Sox on June 16.

But the light-hitting Athletics presented hope for Domingo German, who more than seized the opportunity. He threw 99 pitches and struck out nine Oakland hitters for this first win in three starts.

After throwing the 24th perfect game ever in the history of the big leagues, German, who signed a one-year deal with the Yankees last January, improved his season record to 5-5 and lowered his ERA down to 4.54 (he entered the Oakland game with a 5.10 ERA).