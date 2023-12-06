The Padres and Yankees are finalizing terms on a blockbuster deal with superstar Juan Soto after long discussions.

The MLB offseason has gotten off to a slow start, but things appear to be picking up now. The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to trade superstar Juan Soto to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster trade, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Joel Sherman and Jack Curry also had details of the trade, which was being worked on all day Wednesday.

“Juan Soto trade agreement is being finalized now, source confirms. The deal, as @JackCurryYES and @Joelsherman1 reported, sends Soto and Trent Grisham to New York for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Kyle Higashioka,” Morosi reported.

The expectation all along was that the Padres would move Soto, who has one year remaining on his contract and should command a hefty new deal. As a result, the Yankees were always discussed as potential suitors, and things began to take shape during the Winter Meetings.

As the week went by, the trade became realistic, and things finally wrapped up on Wednesday.

Juan Soto traded again

At the 2022 MLB trade deadline, the Washington Nationals traded Soto to the Padres in a massive deal that sent CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, and James Wood to DC with Josh Bell also going to San Diego.

Soto struggled during the rest of the 2022 season, but the Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers and went on to the NLCS before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2023, Soto returned to form, hitting .275 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI. However, the Padres failed to make the playoffs, and questions immediately swirled around the organization.

The Padres are acquiring Michael King, who went 4-8 last season. with a 2.75 ERA. Drew Thorpe, who was named MLB's Pitching Prospect of the Year, is also included in the deal along with some other players. Other players involved include Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and catcher Kyle Higashioka with Trent Grisham also going to the Bronx.

After long discussions, Juan Soto is officially headed to the Yankees and should help bolster a loaded lineup alongside Aaron Judge.