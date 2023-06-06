New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is out of the lineup again for Tuesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox due to a toe injury, manager Aaron Boone said, via Talkin' Yanks.

Aaron Judge hurt his right big toe while after making a catch and crashing through the bullpen wall at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. He was out of the lineup for Sunday's 4-1 win at Dodger stadium. Aaron Boone said that the Yankees will get a diagnosis later on Tuesday that will determine whether or not he will go on the injured list, via Talkin' Yanks.

It will be worth tracking whether the Yankees place Judge on the injured list ahead of the first game of their series against the White Sox.

The Yankees currently sit at 36-25, and have played well since Judge came off of the injured list from a hip strain earlier in the year. They are currently in third place in the American League East. The team is two games behind the Baltimore Orioles, and 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Luckily, the Yankees are currently in a playoff spot, with the Toronto Blue Jays the closest team at three games back.

The Yankees also have a long stretch of games that will be played either at home or the state of New York coming up. After two series against the White Sox and the Boston Red Sox at home, the Yankees will play the Mets for two games as the road team. Then they go to Boston to play the Red Sox before two home series against the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.