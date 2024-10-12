New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Gerrit Cole will start in Game 2 of the upcoming ALCS series against the Detroit Tigers or Cleveland Guardians, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The Yankees are awaiting the result of Game 5 of the ALDS between the Guardians and Tigers to see their opponent. Regardless, they will be playing Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Monday and Tuesday. Cole will be pitching on Tuesday in Game 2, on regular rest after he went seven innings on the Yankees' clinching win in Game 4 against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

It makes sense for the Yankees to start Cole on regular rest, given that he struggled a bit in Game 1 against the Royals on extended rest. With him starting in Game 2, he will be on track to pitch in a potential Game 6 later on, if it is necessary. Regardless, Cole will try to replicate the type of performance he had in Game 4 against the Royals. Cole has faced the Tigers once this season, and he pitched six shutout innings with eight strikeouts on Aug. 16, according to Statmuse. He has faced the Guardians once as well, and turned in a very similar outing with six shutout innings and two strikeouts on Aug. 22, according to Statmuse.

What will the Yankees' rotation look like in the ALCS?

Boone mentioned that Luis Gil will start a game in this upcoming series, but it is unknown when that will be, according to Kirschner. A Game 1 starter has not been named. The means Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodon are the options to start Game 1, barring a miraculous comeback from an elbow injury from Nestor Cortes.

Given that Gil did not start a game in the ALDS against the Royals, it would be reasonable to believe that Boone is likely deciding between Rodon and Schmidt to start Game 1. Rodon came out on fire in Game 2 on the ALDS, but faltered in the 4th inning, while Schmidt turned in a decent outing in Game 3 of the series.

With how the Yankees operated in the ALDS, it would not be surprising to see them go to a four-man rotation of Rodon, Cole, Schmidt and Gil in this series. But only time will tell what Boone will do.

In other news, Boone mentioned that Alex Verdugo will likely continue to be the starting left fielder over Jasson Dominguez, according to Kirschner. Boone also said there is no update on Anthony Rizzo and his status ahead of the series, and that the Yankees are deciding on 12 or 13 pitchers for the upcoming series.