Young Sheldon's final season has gotten its first poster ahead of its February 15 premiere.

A cute family photo is front and center in the new poster for the final season of Young Sheldon.

A family portrait

The new poster sees the Cooper family posing fro a family portrait. It is displayed on a small TV, which, in the VHS tape slot, features a tape that says, “The final season.”

It features the entire cooper family, beginning with Missy (Raegan Revord), Mary (Zoe Perry), Sheldon (Iain Armitage), George Sr. (Lance Barber), Georgie (Montana Jordan), and Connie (Annie Potts).

Young Sheldon is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory revolving around Sheldon Cooper. In The Big Bang Theory, he was portrayed by Jim Parsons. Parsons returns in the prequel spin-off, narrating the series.

The prequel series takes place in the eighties and nineties. It follows Sheldon's adventures as he grows up in East Texas. The show premiered on September 25, 2017. The seventh and final season will premiere on February 15, 2024. It will air episodes weekly and conclude with a one-hour finale on May 16, 2024.

CBS has had a hug hit with Young Sheldon. While its main series is ending, CBS recently announced a new spin-off series. The new show will follow Montana Jordan's Georgie as he navigates being a father.

Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro co-created Young Sheldon. They are known for their work with sitcoms. Throughout his career, Lorre has created several hit sitcoms including Two and a Half Men, Mom, and Disjointed. His most recent original sitcom, Bookie, was created with Nick Bakay (The King of Queens). The HBO show was recently renewed for a second season.