CBS has green-lit a huge Young Sheldon spin-off with Jordan Montana's Georgie.

Young Sheldon is already a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, following the early life of Sheldon Cooper. Jim Parsons returns to narrate the CBS series, with Iain Armitage playing the younger version.

Now, another character will get his own show. And the premise is bonkers.

A spin-off of a spin-off

Variety is reporting that a new Young Sheldon spin-off revolving around his older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), is coming. It will follow him and Mandy (Emily Osment) as young parents. CBS is nearing a deal with Warner Bros TV for a direct-to-series order on the spin-off.

Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Steven Molaro would all return for the new spin-off. Unlike Young Sheldon, which is a singlecam sitcom, this new show would be a multicam sitcom. Jordan and Osment are both in talks to reprise their roles as Georgie and Mandy, respectively.

In Young Sheldon, Georgie and Mandy meet. The former is just 17 and the latter is 29 when they meet. They lie to each other about their ages which is worsened when Mandy finds out she is pregnant. Mandy gives birth to their child in Season 6, and they are currently engaged in the show's timeline.

Young Sheldon is gearing up for the premiere of its seventh and final season. It premiered back in 2017 and has produced over 120 episodes. The final season will premiere on February 15 and run until May 16. It stars Iain Armitage in the titular role (with Jim Parsons narrating), Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, and Montana Jordan.

Whether or not this comes to fruition is yet to be seen. Either way, you can catch Jordan and co. in the upcoming final season of Young Sheldon.