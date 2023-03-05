Before the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Giannis Antetokoumpo stopped and signed a young Bucks fan’s hat, or so he thought.

Later when she went back to her seat, she took off her Bucks jersey, revealing a Tyrese Maxey 76ers jersey.

A young fan wearing a Giannis jersey got an autograph from him. Moments later, she took it off to reveal a Tyrese Maxey jersey underneath it 😏pic.twitter.com/fih3Egn5im — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a productive night against the 76ers, scoring 34 points with 13 rebounds, but it was not enough for the win. The 76ers came out with the win by the score of 133-130.

Fortunately for the young girl, Tyrese Maxey had a big night as well, scoring 26 points. However, he was just the third leading scorer on the team that night.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points with 10 assists, and James Harden scored 38 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds.

The 76ers were trailing by 14 entering the fourth quarter. From that point on, the 76ers outscored the Bucks 48-31 to come out with a three-point win, undoubtedly helped by the scoring of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid hit the go-ahead three that led to the win.

The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak for the Bucks, who dropped to 45-18 and are a half game up on the Boston Celtics for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

So the moment before the game was a surprising moment for Antetokounmpo, and the game itself was a surprising loss for the Bucks at home in a game that they had a lead.

The young 76ers fan had a good night, getting an autograph from one of the best players in the league and seeing their team win in dramatic fashion.