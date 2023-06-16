After their all-in championship-or-bust era that, ultimately, fell short of their goals, the Brooklyn Nets now head into an offseason with an opportunity to properly build a new competitive squad.

Though they may no longer have superstars such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their roster, after trading off both at this past season's deadline Brooklyn now sports a talent pool chock full with a bevy of young and talented players, with their current cornerstone being 26-year-old rising star, Mikal Bridges.

Now, coming into the summer, many are wondering what the Nets could opt to do when it comes to their post Durant and Irving-era of play.

On the one hand, considering their collection of prospects and draft picks, Sean Marks and company could easily commit to a slower-paced reformation, allowing players to gradually build chemistry alongside one another with a youth-oriented focus from the coaching staff.

However, another route they realistically could take is one that capitalizes on their 2023 playoff run by cashing in some of their more future-based assets and striking some sort of trade for more of a ready-made roster to compete.

What would make this latter plan more beneficial is not only targeting higher-level talents, but also ones that fit the timeline of the likes of cornerstones Bridges, Nic Claxton, and Cam Thomas (assuming he re-signs this offseason).

Luckily for them, there could be several players who fit this mold that may wind up becoming available this summer, and, should the Nets be interested in such an endeavor, three players, in particular, should be monitored closely.

Nets trade target No. 3) John Collins

It seems like the Atlanta Hawks have been trying desperately to part ways with John Collins for the better part of the past three years, albeit to no avail. Now, coming into the 2023 offseason, the club is rumored to once again be heavily pushing to move on from the big man.

The Brooklyn Nets should be highly interested in pursuing his services.

Though perhaps technically not a “star,” Collins has put up All-Star caliber numbers throughout his six-year career, and his play style and production could prove to be a tremendous asset for the club to have within their midst.

Since 2018-19, the power forward has posted impressive per-game averages of 17.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting a highly efficient 54.7% from the field and 35.6% from deep.

His floor spacing abilities would help further unclog the lanes for attacks while also allowing the offensively limited Claxton to roam free in the paint while his top-flight athleticism would allow for much more menacing and effective fast-break scoring opportunities.

Nets trade target No. 2) Dejounte Murray

Another Hawks player rumored to possibly be listed on the block for the taking this offseason is their big splash acquisition from last summer, Dejounte Murray. Should this prove to be the case, Brooklyn should without a doubt inquire about his availability.

Already, the Nets have a steady frontcourt rotation in place with the likes of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton. The one thing they find themselves in dire need of is a steady presence within their backcourt to help run the show.

Murray could be a stellar option to fill this void.

A do-it-all guard who is known as being one of the best two-way talents at his position, over the last two seasons, he finds himself sporting stellar all-around averages of 20.8 points, 7.6 assists, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field.

Though by no means a marksman, with guys like Joe Harris (43.7% career 3-point shooter), Johnson (39.3% career clip), and Bridges (37.6% career clip) surrounding him, the drive-oriented Dejounte Murray could see plenty of open lanes to the rim while also coming across many kick-out opportunities in such situations, thus giving the Nets a more dangerous and effective inside-out attack.

On top of his well-fitting style of play, many people seem to forget that despite his already-established All-Star status and that he's been in the NBA for seven seasons now, the point guard is still just 26 years old and is attached to a rather affordable $64 million contract with just one year, $17.7 million remaining.

Nets trade target No. 1) LaMelo Ball

Perhaps the most noteworthy name rumored to be a potential trade option this summer is Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball, who some suspect could look to move on from the struggling franchise in hopes of linking up with more of a competitive bunch.

Chock full of draft capital galore, should the Hornets believe the point guard to be a flight risk moving forward and, in turn, look to cash in on his talents rather than risk losing him for nothing during next summer's unrestricted free agency period, the Nets could realistically piece together an enticing-enough offer to acquire his services.

Frankly, if Ball were to become available, outside of Mikal Bridges, everything should be viewed as expendable for the Nets.

This tandem would have the makings to be that good.

Still only 21 years old, the 6-foot-7 point guard is an already established All-Star at the game's most important position that can pretty much do just about everything on a basketball court.

Throughout his three-year career, LaMelo Ball finds himself boasting stellar per-game averages of 19.4 points, 7.3 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 37.7% from distance.

Bringing him aboard to team up with Bridges would provide the Brooklyn Nets with already one of the most menacing tandems in the association and easily the best of any other young core foundation.

If Ball were to become available, Sean Marks and company should be willing to do just about everything in their power to acquire him.