Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

John Collins’ name has been involved in trade rumors for nearly his entire career. The former first-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks, Collins almost always pops up as the first person to be traded in order to get a better player. After another disappointing year and frustrations from the player’s side, it seems like trade talks surrounding the young forward will heat up again, per a report from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

“Trade talks surrounding Collins will gain traction again as the 2023 NBA Draft in June inches closer. Atlanta is locked into the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, giving them (the Hawks) the ability to possibly create a lucrative trade package to acquire another impactful, third core player to pair with Young and Murray.”

Collins’ play has slowly but surely declined over the last few years, much to the horror of Hawks fans. At one point, Collins was viewed as a potential cornerstone of the franchise alongside Trae Young. However, injuries have seemingly affected the forward’s play, leaving his future with the team in question.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The report also includes some of the teams are reportedly interested in a John Collins trade. These include the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks are expecting a “win-now” player to replace Collins, perhaps a perimeter defender or a rebounder.

It’s also worth noting that the Hawks aren’t completely giving up on John Collins. After all, they signed him to a lucrative five-year extension for a reason. However, the emergence of Jalen Johnson and Collins’ continued struggled have made the latter an expendable asset. Expect the bidding war to rage on until the NBA Draft.