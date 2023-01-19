Here is our Lovers Social Link guide for Yukari Takeba in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, her available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Yukari Takeba Lovers Social Link Guide

You can find her during the day on the 2nd Floor of Gekkoukan, inside the classroom on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Yukari does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max her Social Link level, however, you will receive Yukari’s Strap, which allows the fusion of Cybele.

Yukari Takeba Dialogue Options Guide

Male Protagonist

If you chose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as July 24. However, you will need to max out Charm to start it. Not only that, but you can romance Yukari as the male protagonist.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Lovers arcana with you.

Rank 1

“Oh, never mind.” What is it? 0 Don’t waste my time. 0



Rank 2

“Hey, I think I’m gonna go with gerberas, but which color should I get?” Pink’s cute. +3 White. 0 Bright red. 0 What’s a gerbera? 0

“…Oh, you’ve never seen my room, have you? Well, what good are you?” That’s messed up. +3 Then, invite me in. 0



Rank 3

“I guess my mom’s no different.” What makes you say that? 0 … 0



Rank 4

“Sorry.” Are you alright? +3 Who was that? 0 What did she say? 0



Rank 5

> What will you do? Look around 0 Wait here 0

> What will you do? Look around 0 Wait here 0

> What will you do? Look around 0 Wait here 0

> Yukari is trembling. It doesn’t seem like she really means what she’s saying. Try to cheer her up +3 Leave her alone 0 Give her a hug 0



Rank 6

“Thanks for your help back then. I really appreciate it.” Anytime. +3 You’re welcome. +2 Thank you, too. 0



Rank 7

“We could have lunch outdoors. Maybe we’ll even see a deer or something. Whaddya think?” Sounds good. +3 No thanks. 0



Rank 8

“Hey, <Player Name>-kun, how ’bout you pick one out for me?” Alright. +3 I’m too lazy. 0

“She wants to see me… but I’m really nervous…” Can you forgive her? 0 Do you want to see her? 0



Rank 9

> Yukari is quiet… Um… +3 …… +3 Forget it, I’m leaving. 0



Rank 10

“What am I saying!? Don’t get the wrong idea, okay?” Too late. +3 I didn’t hear anything. +3



Female Protagonist

If the player chooses to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Lovers Social Link as early as April 28. Unlike the male protagonist, you do not need to max out your Charm to start this Social Link.

Rank 1

“There’s… something I need to say to you.” What is it? 0 I’m kinda scared to hear it… 0



Rank 2

“Hey, what’s your favorite flower?” Roses, no question. +3 I like gerbera. +3 Sunflowers full of energy! 0 It’s gotta be tulips. 0



Rank 3

“I guess my mom’s no different.” What happened with her? 0 You did say you weren’t close… 0



Rank 4

“Sorry.” Are you all right? +3 Who was that? 0 …What’s the matter? 0



Rank 5

“Sorry, I’m gonna go back there and look around.” I’ll go with you. 0 I’ll be waiting. 0

> Could something have happened to her…? Go look for her 0 Wait a little longer 0

> Yukari is being surrounded by punks! Help her 0 Call for help 0 Just watch 0



Rank 6

“D-Did it make you mad?” No? +3 I completely forgot about it. +2

“*chuckle* …I wonder why.” Isn’t it because we’re friends? +3 That’s just who you are. 0



Rank 7

> A car comes speeding down the road as Yukari steps into the street! Shield Yukari 0 Try to pull Yukari back 0

“That was scary…” I was scared too. 0 Be more careful next time! 0 Watch where you’re going! 0

“…What were you gonna do if you died!?” So it’s okay if you die!? 0 I’m not allowed to help you? 0



Rank 8

“Oh, I know. How ’bout you pick a pair for me, <Player Name>? Let’s get a matching set! +3 Leave it to me. +2

“She wants to see me… but I’m really nervous…” Can you forgive her? 0 Do you want to see her? 0



Rank 9

“I-I’m thinking about looking for a boyfriend.” You won’t have a problem with that. +3 Good luck with that. +2



Rank 10

“Hm… I don’t think I’ve ever asked you this before. What kind of music do you like to listen to?” I like classical music. +3 I mainly listen to foreign music. +3 I’m a total JPop fan. +3 I don’t really listen to music. 0

“…I wonder if I’ll ever get married one day and become a mom myself.” I’m sure you will. 0 I doubt it. 0



That's all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable's Lovers Social Link, Yukari Takeba. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC.