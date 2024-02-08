Here's how to date (or become best friends with) your earliest SEES teammate, Yukari Takeba.

Here is the Lovers Social Link Guide for Yukari Takeba in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Yukari Takeba, available days, and more.

Persona 3 Reload Yukari Takeba Lovers Social Link Guide

Yukari is located inside Classroom 2-F in Gekkoukan High School and is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays as long as it is a school day.

To begin the Lovers Social Link for Yukari, you must have a MAX Charm Rank (Charismatic). This becomes available as early as July 24, after your trip to Yakushima. It is entirely possible to have Max Rank Charm by then, but some players may need to rely on NG+ to do so.

Simply approach her in the Classroom and agree to listen to her to start the Social Link.

As with any of the other Social Links, having a Persona of the Lovers Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive Yukari's Strap from Yukari Takeba when the Lovers Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Cybele.

How to Romance Yukari

This decision to enter a romantic relationship with Yukari Takeba happens when leveling up the Social Link to Rank 9. See below for the choices.

Yukari Takeba Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Yukari Takeba in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Lovers Arcana when you spend time with Yukari.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

…I guess saying that only makes you more curious, huh? It does… Not really.



Rank 2

I think I'll go with the gerberas. What color do you think should I get? Cute pink. Pure white. Bright red. What's a gerbera?

Oh, wait, you've never seen my room, have you? Well then, Why am I even asking you? That's mean. Invite me over, then.



Rank 3

I guess my own mom's no different. What makes you say that? ……



Rank 4

Sorry. Who was that? What was that about? Are you okay?



Rank 5

The choices you make in front of Wilduck Burger don't really matter. What matters are the choices you make once you meet up with Yukari again.

…… I'll take you on. I'll call the police. What's going on?

Huh? Who the hell are you? Her boyfriend. Her friend. Just a passerby.

I didn't need your help! I'm sorry. It's okay to rely on others. You're a girl, so…



Rank 6

Thanks for your help back then. I really appreciate it. You're quite welcome. Anytime. Thank you, too

Wouldn't that be annoying, <protagonist name>-kun? Y'know, if people assumed we were dating… I wouldn't mind. Yeah…



Rank 7

We could have lunch outdoors. Maybe we'll see a deer or something. What do you think? Sounds good. Let's go with everyone. Let's go just the two of us. No thanks.



Rank 8

I know! Why don't you come help me pick something out, Yuuki-kun? All right. I'm too lazy.

I told her we could meet up and talk about her remarriage. I'm nervous just thinking about it… Will you let her do it? Do you want to see her?



Rank 9

…… Hello? …… If it's nothing, I'm leaving.

What do you really think of me? I love you. (Romantic) You're a precious friend. (Platonic)



(Romantic) Rank 10

Wait, I didn't mean it like that! Don't get the wrong idea, okay!? Too late. I didn't say anything.



(Platonic) Rank 10

He was with his mother today, huh? That's a relief. I didn't say anything.

Gee, what should I do? If only someone would come with me… I'll go. Good luck. What's the magic word?



That's all for our guide for Yukari Takeba's Lovers Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.