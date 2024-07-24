After Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman want to do another Marvel team-up with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. If it happens, the two would not make life easy for Holland's Peter Parker.

During an interview with Marvel Thailand, Reynolds and Jackman were asked to pick another MCU hero to join their team. They both concurred that Holland's Spider-Man would be a great choice.

“I'd love to play with Spider-Man,” Reynolds said. “Tom Holland is amazing.”

Jackman agreed, “He's so cool. That would be great.”

But it would not be smooth sailing for the young hero. “He's young, we could pile on him, abuse him,” Jackman added.

“You can hit him as hard as you want, he gets right back up,” Reynolds quipped.

Another hero name-dropped was Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). This is because Jackman wants the green hero to be on their side instead of the opposition.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man era

Since 2016, Tom Holland has served as the MCU's Spider-Man. He began his turn as the iconic Marvel superhero in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, he has led a trilogy of successful solo movies and appeared in two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was Holland's first solo adventure. The movie made over $880 million despite being the third recent live-action iteration of the character after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's tenures.

Far from Home and No Way Home both upped the ante by making over $1 billion each. No Way Home remains the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie domestically and worldwide. It made a total of $1.9 billion worldwide, with $1.1 billion coming from International territories.

There is a fourth MCU Spider-Man movie coming with Holland and Zendaya. However, maybe the success of Deadpool and Wolverine will inspire another Marvel team-up with Holland involved. Hearing him with the two foul-mouthed heroes would be a sight to behold.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine?

Deadpool and Wolverine is the third installment in the Deadpool series. The movie teams Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's respective characters for the first time. They previously starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine together.

In the movie, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) is living a quiet life after using Cable's time machine in Deadpool 2. He is selling used cars and is no longer engaged to Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). His retirement is interrupted when the Time Variance Authority (TVA) recruits him for a mission.

The high-stakes mission has major consequences on Wade's universe. So, to assist him, he seeks the help of a Wolverine (Jackman). Together, they attempt to save the world while taking on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Shawn Levy directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Levy is primarily known as his work as a producer and director of Stranger Things.

Additionally, he has worked with both Jackman and Reynolds. He first directed Jackman in Real Steel in 2011. More recently, he directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.