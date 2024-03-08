ATLUS has confirmed rumors in the community after they confirmed the existence of The Answer “Episode Aigis” DLC along with an Expansion Pass that includes even more additional content for the game.
Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis -The Answer- DLC
After weeks of speculation and unconfirmed accounts, ATLUS has finally officially revealed that the Episode Aigis -The Answer- will be added to Persona 3 Reload along with a couple of other DLCs.
The Answer is an epilogue, and a continuation, of the main story of Persona 3, and was also available in the original version of the game. Without spoiling too much, this epilogue features the sentient robot Aigis as its protagonist as she awakens to the power of the Wild Card.
The trailer that announced The Answer for Persona 3 Reload also gave us a first look at Metis, the new party member who will be joining SEES. New Theurgies, a sneak peek at the dungeon, and more were also revealed.
A short message from Kazuhisa Wada, the Persona Series Producer, was also uploaded along with the announcement of the Expansion Pass.
“Persona 3 received an amazing reaction which greatly exceeded our expectations, so we added all kinds of new content and a brand new story,” said Wada about the original release of The Answer.
He also talked about how ATLUS wanted to remake -The Answer- for Persona 3 Reload, but had to halt development. “We felt that Persona 3 Reload would not be complete without The Answer, which concludes the game's story. As such, a remake of The Answer is something that we had hoped for since the game's early planning stages,” said Wada. “However, due to various circumstances, we were ultimately forced to abandon the project during development.”
The series producer said that the positive feedback about Persona 3 Reload, and the eagerness of the fans for The Answer rejuvenated their passion for the epilogue. “When Persona 3 Reload was officially announced, fans from around the world were eager for the release of The Answer. As developers, the anticipation of our fans is the driving force behind our work. Despite facing setbacks, everything eventually came together, and we owe it all to the unwavering support of our fans for making The Answer possible.”
Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass
The Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass is the collective name for the three Waves of DLC coming to the game. The first one will be available on March 12th, 2024, and will include the Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set and the Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set.
Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set
- Dungeon BGM Life Will Change
- Dungeon BGM Beneath the Mask
- Dungeon BGM Kichijoji 199X
- Dungeon BGM Gentle Madman
- Dungeon BGM I believe
- Battle BGM Keeper of Lust
- Battle BGM Blooming Villain
- Battle BGM Victory (Applied automatically to the victory screen after changing your BGM settings.)
- Adds “Change Dungeon BGM” to the Config menu
Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set
- Dungeon BGM Backside Of The TV
- Dungeon BGM Game
- Dungeon BGM Junes Theme
- Dungeon BGM Heaven
- Dungeon BGM Long Way
- Battle BGM Revelations: Mitsuo
- Battle BGM The Almighty
- Battle BGM Period (Applied automatically to the victory screen after
- changing your BGM settings.)
- Adds “Change Dungeon BGM” to the Config menu
Wave 2 will be released in May, and will have the Velvet Costume & BGM Set.
- Velvet Costume
- Dungeon BGM/ Battle BGM Electronica In Velvet Room (“P4D” ver.)
- Dungeon BGM/ Battle BGM Battle Hymn of the Soul (t.komine REMIX “AT 1st” P3D-EDIT ver.)
- Dungeon BGM/ Battle BGM Battle Hymn of the Soul (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
- Dungeon BGM/ Battle BGM Battle Hymn of the Soul -USH ver.-
- Battle BGM Dance Hymn of the Soul (Disco In Velvet Room) (Applied
- automatically to the victory screen after changing your BGM settings.)
- Adds “Change Dungeon BGM” to the Config menu
Wave 3 will be Episode Aigis -The Answer- and will conclude the additional DLC available for Persona 3 Reload, at least according to unofficial sources.
Persona 3 Reload is available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions will be available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.