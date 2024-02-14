Help your friend Junpei out. Heavy spoilers ahead.

Here's a guide on how to save Chidori in Persona 3 Reload. This guide contains heavy spoilers.

Who is Chidori in Persona 3 Reload?

Chidori is perhaps one of the most memorable antagonists in Persona 3 Reload, thanks to her personality, fashion sense, and her character development throughout the game. This all culminates near the end of November when the protagonist has to face Chidori in a fight. Of course, you win this fight, but it ends with Chidori sacrificing her life to save Junpei, who was fatally shot by Takaya. This leads to Junpei's Persona evolving and lends to his character development as well.

Normally, Chidori will stay dead for the rest of the game. However, it is quite possible to save her. The problem is that the method of doing so has such a tight window that if you miss it, and don't have a save file prepared, you will have to wait until your next playthrough to do so. As such, if you love Chidori as much as Junpei does, then here is how to save her.

How To Save Chidori

At around November 6 or 7, the player will receive a text message from Junpei, inviting them to grab a bite to eat. The player must do this, as this is the first trigger for saving Chidori. After going out to eat, Junpei and the Protagonist will find themselves at Port Island Station, in front of Rafflesia. Junpei asks about flowers but leaves before buying any. The protagonist then follows after him, and the event will end.

The following day, the player must head over to Rafflesia and buy the White Flower for 250 Yen. The player must do this as soon as they can, as this White Flower is not a permanent item. When I tried to buy the flower after coming back from the Kyoto trip, the shopkeeper told me that the White Flower had already been bought. We don't know when the exact deadline for buying the White Flower is, but the player must make sure to buy it at least before the Kyoto Trip.

After buying the White Flowers, players must then return to the Dorm and give them to Junpei. There will be a short cutscene here, where he jokingly asks the Protagonist what the flowers were for. He will, however, accept the White Flowers. He also mentions in the Lounge if the player talks to him that he will try to talk to Chidori again.

The player must then continue the game as usual, including the fight that leads to Chidori's supposed death on 11/22. Now you may be wondering, wasn't this guide supposed to be on how to save Chidori? Why does she still die? Well, during January, on 1/21 to be exact, Mitsuru will pull the Protagonist aside and tell them that, for one reason or another, Chidori has come back to life.

The player then enters a cutscene, where the Protagonist, Mitsuru, and Junpei visit a pretty much alive Chidori. We won't spoil what the cutscene contains, but it's safe to say that if you are able to watch it, then you were able to successfully save Chidori from her death.

To summarize this guide, players must first go out with Junpei on 11/7. Then, they must buy the White Flower from Rafflesia. Finally, they must give the White Flower to Junpei.

That's all for our guide on how to save Chidori in Persona 3 Reload.